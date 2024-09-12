DFN package MOSFETs feature side-wettable flanks

Nexperia announced the release of single and dual small-signal MOSFETs in miniature DFN packages. The automotive-qualified devices are available in DFN1110D-3 and DFN1412-6 respectively. Particularly the DFN1110D-3 (1.1mm x 1 mm) package has seen increasingly wide adoption and is quickly becoming the ‘de-facto’ industry standard package for small-signal MOSFETs and bipolar transistors intended for use in automotive applications.

DFN1110D-3 and DFN1412-6 are leadless packages that offer superior thermal performance, with almost 50% lower thermal resistance from junction to ambient (R thj-s ), from a tiny footprint (up to 80% smaller). This makes them a highly attractive alternative to established high-volume leaded enclosures such as SOT23, SOT323, SOT363, or SOT666, thereby addressing the automotive industry’s relentless demand for miniaturized components. The DFN1110-D-3 also features side-wettable flanks to support lower-cost automated optical inspection (AOI) of solder joints, which also helps to improve reliability.

With more than 100 products available in DFN1110D-3 and 43 products in DFN1412-6, Nexperia boasts the industry’s largest portfolio of devices in these emerging packages. This latest release makes Nexperia the industry’s sole supplier of single and dual small signal MOSFETs in both DFN1110D-3 and DFN1412-6 packages.

These new products also join the Q-portfolio of Nexperia devices. The Q-portfolio is dedicated to providing high-quality products that not only meet established standards such as AEC-Q101 but also ensure automatic compliance with future automotive requirements. Additionally, the portfolio offers extended service support and guarantees longevity of more than 10 years.