Automotive PMICs include high-current dc-dc Buck converters

The DA913X-A product family is a new line of highly efficient, high-current, automotive-grade, step-down dc-dc (Buck) converters. The highly integrated DA913X-A devices require fewer external components than competing solutions, enabling a low system BoM cost and a reduced solution footprint. The devices operate at efficiency levels above 90%, reducing the thermal design challenges for powering high-current rails in a wide range of automotive systems, including infotainment, navigation, telemetry, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The DA913X-A family is comprised of three devices configured as single- or dual-output buck converters. The DA9130-A operates as a single-channel, dual-phase buck converter, delivering up to a 10 A output current. The DA9131-A integrates two single-

phase buck converters, each delivering up to 5 A output current. The DA9132-A also integrates two single-phase buck converters, each delivering up to a 3-A output current. All devices have an input voltage range of 2.5 V to 5.5 V and an output voltage range of 0.3 V to 1.9 V, making them suitable for a wide variety of low-voltage systems. Output voltages above 1.9 V are supported with an external resistor divider.

“Dialog continues to introduce new PMIC solutions that meet the increasing power and thermal efficiency requirements of high-performance, in-cabin automotive electronics systems,” said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, GM Automotive Business

Segment, Dialog Semiconductor. “Automotive system developers can rely on Dialog for the leading, cost-efficient, small-form factor, power solutions.”

The DA913X-A products include several key features to meet the needs of today’s complex automotive electronics systems:

• Remote sensing guarantees the highest accuracy and supports multiple PCB routing scenarios without loss of performance.

• Fully programmable soft start limits the in-rush current from the input to give a slope-controlled output voltage.

• Dynamic voltage control (DVC) enables adaptive adjustment of the supply voltage dependent on the load. This increases efficiency when the downstream circuitry enters low power or idle mode, resulting in power savings.

• Configurable GPIOs support a range of features including I2C, DVC and Power Good indicator.

• Optimized BoM cost and footprint: Each output requires a very small inductor and capacitor.

The DA9130X-A devices are AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified and are available in a 3.3×4.8-mm a 24-pin FC-QFN wettable flank package. Industrial/commercial grade versions are also available.

Dialog Semiconductor, 2560 Mission College Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95054, (408) 845 8500, www.dialog-semiconductor.com