Die-to-die, electrical-to-optical IP speeds chiplet design

Alphawave IP announced the availability of two new interconnect IPs to their product portfolio. AresCORE16 is a Die-to-Die parallel interface that enables a new generation of chiplet products. OptiCORE100 is a 112Gbps PAM4 optical Serialiser-Deserialiser (“SerDes”) that enables direct drive of optics and includes advanced DSP techniques for receiving optical waveforms.

Alphawave IP’s portfolio of connectivity IPs, including PCIe Gen6, CXL 3.0 and 800G Ethernet PHYs, are available for licensing and delivery now on TSMC N12, N7, N6, N5, N4 and N3 processes. Alphawave IP’s newest IP offerings, AresCORE16 and OptiCORE100 are available now for design starts on TSMC N5 and N4 processes.