Die-to-die interconnect achieves 64 Gbps data rates with enhanced protocol support

Alphawave Semi introduces the industry’s first 64 Gbps Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) Die-to-Die (D2D) IP Subsystem to deliver unprecedented chipset interconnect data rates, setting a new standard for ultra-high-performance D2D connectivity solutions in the industry. The third generation, 64 Gbps IP Subsystem builds on the successes of the most recent Gen2 36 Gbps IP subsystem and silicon-proven Gen1 24 Gbps and is available in TSMC’s 3nm Technology for both Standard and Advanced packaging. The silicon-proven success and tapeout milestones pave the way for Alphawave Semi’s Gen3 UCIe IP subsystem offering.

Alphawave Semi is set to revolutionize connectivity with its Gen3 64 Gbps UCIe IP, delivering a bandwidth density of over 20 Tbps/mm, with ultra-low power and latency. This solution is highly configurable supporting multiple protocols, including AXI-4, AXI-S, CXS, CHI, and CHI-C2C to address the growing demands for high-performance connectivity across disaggregated systems in High-Performance Computing (HPC), Data Centers, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

The design complies with the latest UCIe Specification and has a scalable architecture with features for advanced testability, including live per-lane health monitoring, making it a robust foundation and enabling an open and interoperable chiplet ecosystem.

UCIe D2D interconnects facilitate a range of standard and emerging chiplet connectivity scenarios. Common uses encompass linking compute chiplets for a low-latency, coherent connection via UCIe’s streaming capabilities, as well as connecting compute to I/O chiplets using UCIe interfaces with PCIe, CXL, or Ethernet. Additionally, optical retimers can leverage the UCIe chiplet architecture to establish dependable, low-latency optical I/O links through optical engines, enhancing off-system connectivity. This supports the development of low-power, high-speed solutions in data centers and AI/ML systems.

For high performance applications, creating a custom HBM base die using the latest UCIe standard is a cutting-edge approach that involves tightly integrating memory dies with compute dies to achieve extremely high bandwidth as well as a low latency between the components. This allows for reuse of die-to-die shoreline already occupied on the main die for core-to-core or core-to-I/O connections. This approach greatly optimizes memory transactions in AI applications where low power and reduced latency are performance differentiators.

This achievement, alongside Alphawave Semi’s earlier industry-first 3nm silicon-proven Gen1 UCIe IP, reaffirms the company’s rapid progress as a leader in high-performance chiplet connectivity solutions with a full suite of silicon-proven connectivity IP subsystems tailored for hyperscaler and data-infrastructure markets.