Digi-Key launches smart agriculture video series with Supplyframe and Amphenol RF

Digi-Key Electronics announced that it has launched a new video series focused on smart agriculture, sponsored by Supplyframe and Amphenol RF. The video series, titled “Farm Different” is a three-part series focused on the people, technology and challenges of modern agriculture.

“We’re excited to share these important perspectives and insights from farmers, agtech designers and others involved in technology solving the challenges of modern agriculture,” said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business solutions for Digi-Key Electronics. “Agtech as a sector is set for explosive growth in 2021, and many Digi-Key customers and suppliers are on track to play pivotal roles in the innovation.”

“Amphenol RF is excited about the future of smart agriculture and the positive effects it will have on the farming community,” said Mike Comer, director of business development and product marketing for Amphenol RF. “Our longstanding partnership with Digi-Key allows us to continuously support their innovative and entrepreneurial customer base with high performing, ruggedized RF interconnect, adapters and cable assemblies. We understand that as this vertical develops, there will be challenges. Amphenol RF’s talented and experienced team is committed to the development of products designed to overcome those challenges and to enable connectivity for the next generation of smart ag devices.”

The first of three videos in the series is now live on Digi-Key’s website, and available in all local languages served. The second video will be released in February and the third in March.

Digi-Key Electronics

www.digikey.com