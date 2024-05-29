DigiKey Honored with 18 Awards at 2024 EDS Leadership Summit

DigiKey announced that it received 18 honors from its supplier partners during the 2024 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 21-23 in Las Vegas. announced that it received 18 honors from its supplier partners during the 2024 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 21-23 in Las Vegas.

DigiKey was recognized for its sales results, partnership, collaboration and more during the past year. The list of awards DigiKey received includes:

“DigiKey is grateful to have received acknowledgment from numerous respected suppliers for our mutual achievements,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at DigiKey. “We take pride in our partnerships with suppliers, which advance engineers and designers towards innovative, world-changing solutions.”

DigiKey has expanded its portfolio in the past year by adding more than 450 new suppliers across its core business, DigiKey Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs. The company is an authorized distributor of electronic components and automation products for more than 2,900 industry-leading suppliers, ensuring engineers, designers, procurement professionals and builders that the products they order are authentic and come to DigiKey directly from the manufacturer.