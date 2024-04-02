DigiKey to showcase Great Board Giveaway and refreshed brand at embedded world 2024

DigiKey will bring its refreshed brand and the popular Great Board Giveaway to the embedded world 2024 trade fair, taking place from April 9-11 in Nuremberg, Germany.

During the show, DigiKey will host a wide variety of activities, giveaways, and resources at its booth 4A-633. Visitors to the booth can participate in the Great Board Giveaway, where they will have the chance to receive a random-draw development board from DigiKey’s supporting partners, including NXP Semiconductors, u-blox, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics. Additionally, attendees can view product demonstrations and chat with technical experts at the DigiKey TechBench.

Conference participants will also have the opportunity to spin the wheel for free prizes by playing the famous DigiKey slot machines. Furthermore, the DigiKey Café, located across from the company’s booth, will serve free coffee throughout the conference.

“We look forward to connecting with the embedded community at embedded world 2024,” said Mike Slater, Vice President of Global Business Development at DigiKey. “Europe is home to many innovators who are developing the technologies of the future that will advance the burgeoning renewable energy, electric vehicle, and IoT markets. At DigiKey, we are energized by enabling that innovation with our supplier partners.”

“DigiKey is proud to be part of the thriving community of embedded experts in Europe and around the globe,” said Ian Wallace, Vice President of EMEA at DigiKey. “We are excited to show engineers, designers, and buyers at embedded world the many ways we are accelerating their progress with streamlined customer experiences.”

For more information about DigiKey and the giveaways, demos, and resources that will be available at embedded world 2024, please visit the DigiKey website.

A