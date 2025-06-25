Digital architecture power supply achieves 93% efficiency with PMBus communications

XP Power has introduced the FLXPro series configurable modular power supplies, with the FLX1K3 serving as a 1.3kW configurable chassis mount AC-DC power supply designed for healthcare, industrial applications, semiconductor manufacturing, analytical instrumentation, automation, renewable energy systems, and robotics applications.

The FLXPro series is housed in a 1U form factor measuring 254.0mm x 88.9mm x 40.6mm (10.0″ x 3.50″ x 1.6″) and delivers power levels of 1.3kW at high line conditions and 1kW at low line with power density of 58.9W/cm³ (23.2W/in³). The power supply incorporates SiC/GaN technology with fully digital architecture to achieve efficiency levels up to 93%, reducing system operating costs and cooling requirements.

The FLXPro design supports up to four customer-selected output modules with selectable outputs from 9VDC to 66VDC and an adjustment range from +10% to -40%. Output modules can be configured under live conditions and combined in parallel and series configurations. Multiple FLXPro units can be paralleled for higher power applications, providing flexibility for fixed and variable load requirements.

The power supply features digital architecture covering both input stage and output modules, forming the foundation for XP Power’s iPSU Intelligent Power technology. This infrastructure processes internal data to provide system information for ensuring application safety and making informed operational decisions. The XPInsight user interface provides system configuration, monitoring, and control capabilities, including graphing, datalogging, and multi-unit display functions.

Diagnostic capabilities include a Black Box Snapshot feature that records system status data at and prior to shutdown events. Tri-color LEDs indicate power supply health with an integrated truth table on the chassis for status interpretation. Multiple internal temperature measurements drive intelligent fan control, providing over-temperature warnings and alarms.

Configuration of inputs, outputs, and firmware can be performed through the user interface or direct digital communications. The FLXPro includes user-defined digital controls, signals, alarms, and output controllability for system integration flexibility. The power supply supports ES1 isolated digital communications and utilizes PMBus over I²C for real-time control, monitoring, and data logging.

Standard external connectivity includes AC OK, DC OK, remote inhibit (global/module), fan fail/temp warning, sync, and current share functions. The FLXPro series complies with medical and ITE safety approvals, featuring 2 x MOPP isolation for medical applications. The series meets SEMI F47 compliance and various immunity and emissions standards, including EN61000-4 immunity and EN55011/EN55032 Class B for conducted and radiated emissions.

The power supply operates over a temperature range of -20°C to +70°C and is available from Avnet Abacus or direct from XP Power with a three-year warranty.