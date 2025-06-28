Digital controller pushed GaN switching to 2 MHz.

Wise Integration announced the release to production of its first fully digital controller, WiseWare 1.1 (WIW1101), based on the MCU 32 bits. This milestone innovation enables high-frequency operation up to 2 MHz, unlocking new levels of power density, efficiency, and form factor in compact AC-DC power converters.

The product is now available and ready for volume production in customer-validated designs.

Unlike legacy analog solutions, WiseWare 1.1 leverages the speed and switching capabilities of GaN (gallium nitride) through a proprietary digital control algorithm in a MCU 32 bits, which enables zero voltage switching (ZVS) across all power transistors. Designed specifically for totem pole power-factor correction (PFC) architectures in critical-construction mode (CrCM), this controller allows engineers to dramatically reduce the size, weight, and thickness of magnetic components while maintaining >98 percent efficiency.

WiseWare 1.1 supports a broad power range from 100 W to 1.5 kW, making it suitable for a wide array of modern applications requiring both compactness and high energy efficiency.

Designed with flexibility in mind, WiseWare 1.1 works seamlessly with standard GaN across the full RDS(on) spectrum (drain-source on-resistance), giving power designers the freedom to choose the optimal transistor for each application, without compromising performance.

Typical applications include: High-efficiency AC-DC power converters, High-power density designs, Power supplies for servers, USB power delivery adapters for laptops and notebooks, and Switch-mode power supplies for monitors and displays.

The WiseWare 1.1 platform has already demonstrated robust market validation, with multiple customer design-ins and live demos at PCIM Europe, one of the industry’s most prominent power-electronics exhibitions. These demonstrations showcased 300W totem pole PFC converter boards using WiseWare 1.1 and WiseGan WI71060A transistors (RDS(on)=60mohms), operating from 90–264 VAC input to a 400 VDC output. At the same time, technical collaborations are progressing in Asia, reinforcing the company’s global reach.