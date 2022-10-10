Digital pixel readout IC features 120 dB dynamic range, 700 fps speed

Senseeker Engineering has announced the availability of the Calcium RP0033, an advanced digital pixel readout IC (DPROIC) with > 120 dB dynamic range and a frame rate of up to 700 frames per second.

The 20 µm p-on-n pixel and 640 x 512 format is an industry-standard that allows the Calcium RP0033 chip to be used with existing detector and optics technology. Customers can accelerate the development of advanced HDR infrared focal plane arrays (FPAs) by hybridizing available off-the-shelf detectors with the most advanced new commercial readout on the market.

Digital pixel readouts disassociate the well capacity from the noise floor. This allows for both better sensitivity and larger well capacity at the same time. The Calcium RP0033 has dual-gain modes with programmable good capacities of over 40 Me- and 400 Me-, each with extremely low read noise of 50 and 330 electrons at 80 K, respectively. The chip is controlled through Senseeker’s popular SenSPI interface for easy communications and fast bring-up. It can operate in both integrate-then-read and integrate-while-read modes and has programmable windows to observe and track targets at thousands of frames per second.

Senseeker’s Calcium architecture is stitchable up to a 4k x 4k array size. This allows the proven base design to be ‘electronically stitched’ together in blocks of 512 x 512 rows and columns to quickly grow a whole family of DPROICs ranging from small to very large formats. Larger format Calcium DPROICs is already in the works with a 2k x 1k unit coming soon.

The Calcium RP0033 is in production now and is supported by an electronics evaluation kit that is also available from Senseeker.