Digital power flyback controller optimized for LED lighting designs

Infineon Technologies AG introduces the XDP digital power XDPL8219. The high-performance flyback controller features secondary-side regulation for high-performance and robust LED designs. It provides high power factor and constant voltage output. The device operates in quasi-resonant mode (QRM) to maximize the efficiency and minimize the electromagnetic interference (EMI) over a wide load range. It accommodates active burst mode (ABM) at light load to prevent audible noise while achieving a no-load standby power level below 100 mW.

The XDPL8219 detects the input voltage type (AC or constant DC) and adjusts its proprietary voltage-mode pulse modulator accordingly for enhanced system performance. For AC input, it alters the pulse modulation for achieving a high power factor (>0.9) as well as low total harmonic distortion (<10%) over a wide input and load range. For a constant DC input, adapting pulse modulation results in an adjusted switching frequency hence reducing EMI over the entire operating range.

The device provides maximum design flexibility and performance optimization through parameter configuration via a universal asynchronous receiver transmitter (UART) pin. Furthermore, the XDPL8219 optionally transmits UART signals to inform about input voltage, line frequency, controller temperature, last error code, and input voltage loss indication amongst others. Infineon provides programming tools, which include a user-friendly graphic user interface to configure the controller. This increased flexibility together with reduced bill-of-materials shortens time-to-market.

The XDPL8219 is housed in a DSO-8 package with a built-in 600 V HV start-up cell and a proprietary start-up sequence. This ensures a fast output voltage rise with minimal overshoot. The XDPL8219 can be ordered now.