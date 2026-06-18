Digital power modules add PMBus 1.2 control

Vox Power has expanded its NEVO+ series with digital output modules that support a PMBus™ 1.2 compatible interface over I²C, allowing integration into embedded systems without changing the mechanical design of existing NEVO+600 and NEVO+1200 platforms. The modules are available in multiple voltage and power classes from 125W to 300W and support digitally controlled set-points, giving designers more direct control and monitoring for applications where size, weight and configurable isolated outputs matter. Vox Power also released an open-source Digital Development Kit based on the ESP32 to simplify development and reduce the complexity of working directly with PMBus™.