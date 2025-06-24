Digital signal controllers integrate double precision floating-point unit

Microchip Technology has added the Microchip Technology has added the dsPIC33AK512MPS512 and dsPIC33AK512MC510 Digital Signal Controller (DSC) families to its dsPIC33A DSC product line. The devices enable the implementation of computation-intensive control algorithms for improved energy efficiency in motor control, AI server power supplies, energy storage systems, and complex sensor signal processing with Machine Learning (ML)-based inferencing.

The dsPIC33AK512MPS family delivers precise, high-speed control through industry-leading 78 ps high-resolution Pulse Width Modulations (PWMs) and low-latency 40 Msps ADCs, enabling fast and accurate control loops essential for optimizing the performance of Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based DC-DC converters. Additionally, dsPIC33AK512MPS devices include advanced security features, an integrated touch controller, and a high pin count of up to 128 pins. The dsPIC33AK512MC family is designed to offer low-latency, 40 Msps ADCs and 1.25 ns PWM resolution, providing a feature- and cost-optimized solution for multi-motor control and complex embedded applications.

The dsPIC33A DSC families, with up to 512 KB Flash and a rich peripheral set, integrate a double precision floating-point unit to accelerate mathematical computations and leverage a 32-bit architecture for seamless adoption of model-based design code. Their enhanced instruction set and Digital Signal Processing (DSP) capabilities, including single-cycle MAC operations and a 200 MHz core speed, make these devices highly efficient for low-latency, real-time control applications. Supported by MPLAB Machine Learning Development Suite, dsPIC33A devices streamline the ML workflow by automating data preparation, feature extraction, training, validation, and firmware conversion of optimized models.

With a range of hardware safety features, dsPIC33AK512MPS/MC DSCs are compliant with functional safety standards and are developed in accordance with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 26262 and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 61508 processes, making them suitable for safety-critical automotive and industrial applications. To further enhance system-level security, the dsPIC33AK512MPS DSC family includes integrated crypto accelerators and a Flash security module, enabling an immutable root of trust, secure boot, secure firmware upgrades, and secure debug capabilities.

dsPIC33AK512MPS/MC DSCs are supported by Microchip's development tool ecosystem, including MPLAB XC-DSC Compiler, MPLAB Code Configurator (MCC), and MPLAB ML Development Suite. Separate dual-in-line modules are available to support development for motor control, digital power conversion, and general-purpose embedded applications. The DSCs are also supported by partner software and tools, including SAFERTOS real-time operating system from WHIS, TRACE32 debugger from Lauterbach, and others.