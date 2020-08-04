Digital Step Attenuators support 5G frequency demands

The PE43610 and PE43614 DSAs cover a 31.5 dB attenuation range in 0.5 dB and 1 dB steps, and they are capable of maintaining 0.5 dB and 1 dB monotonicity throughout their frequency ranges. These DSAs also deliver glitch-safe attenuation state transitions, meaning no increased power spike during a state transition.

Both DSAs have an extended temperature range of −40°C to +105°C, an HBM ESD rating of 1 kV and an easy-to-use digital control interface supporting both parallel and serial addressable programming. These products support 1.8V control signals and have an optional VSS_EXT bypass mode.

These high-performance DSAs have excellent attenuation accuracy, high linearity and fast switching time. They feature flexible attenuation steps and parallel and serial programming interfaces with serial addressability. The PE43610 and PE43614 are designed for use in test-and-measurement equipment, point-to-point communication systems and very small aperture terminals (VSAT).

The PE43610 and PE43614 are offered in a 24-lead 4 x 4 mm LGA package. Volume-production parts, samples and evaluation kits are available now. For 1K-quantity orders, the PE43610 (6 bit, 50-ohm) is $15.17 each; the PE43614 (6 bit, 50-ohm) is $48.53 each.