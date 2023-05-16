DIN rail dc-dc converters boost control cabinets’ input power

Antaira Technologies launched two DIN Rail mounted DC-DC converters able to boost the 9-36VDC input power typical of control cabinets to a maximum adjustable output of 53VDC and either up to 480 watts (DTD-480-0953-T) or 360 watts (DTD-360-0953-T).

Exceptionally rugged and compact, the new DTD power converters are shielded from industrial environments within an IP30 metal housing able to withstand a temperature range of -40°C to 75°C, along with exposure to shock and vibration. With an eye on minimizing downtime, the converters are safeguarded against poor power quality with protection against damaging short circuits, overload, reverse polarity, and under voltage. A built-in SVR allows adjustment of output voltage to address specific device needs.

Antaira DTD converters are not limited to one application but are designed to resolve power problems across a series of markets. Both the DTD-480-0953-T and DTD-360-0953-T are optimized for diverse power needs, ranging from factory automation and video surveillance to solar and mobile networks. While the converters are not a direct substitute for a solar panel power regulator, they can help boost the power from a 12- or 24-volt DC battery power storage to a more useful 48-52 VDC compatible with other electronic devices such as laptops. When installed on buses the converters will not only boost power but also clean up the power that may be dirty from old alternators or other electronics on the same circuit, making them precise and stable for better performance.