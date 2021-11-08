DIO card completes PCIe instrument family

Spectrum instrumentation’s family of PCIe instrument cards also includes digitizers and waveform generators.

Automated test systems often need to generate and measure analog signals. They often need to provide digital I/O for status monitoring and control of test hardware or industrial process equipment. With the addition of the M2p.7515-x4 digital I/O card, Spectrum Instrumentation completes its M2p family of PCIe-cards. You can combine the DIO card with Spectrum Instrumentation’s digitizer and arbitrary waveform generator cards to form a complete automated test or measurement-and-control system using a COTS or industrial PCs, depending on how many cards you need.

The M2p.7515-x4 card provides 32 3.3 V and 5 V DIO channels with sample rates from 1 kSa/sec to 125 MSa/sec. It communicates to the host over a PCIe-Gen 1 interface. With 1 GB of onboard memory, the card can record digital sequences and play them back. It supports Windows and Linux 32 bit and 64 bot operating systems. Driver support includes popular programming languages plus MATLAB and LabVIEW. The M2p cards are all half-length PCIe-cards so that they can be inserted into almost any desktop PC to create a complete automated test system. Prices per card start from $3220.



