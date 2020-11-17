DIP switches available in piano, rotary, and slide actuator styles

CUI Devices announced the first launch from their Switches Group with the introduction of a new line of DIP switches. Available in piano, rotary, and slide actuator types, the DIP switches offer 1.27, 2.54, or 5.08 mm pitches, 1 to 16 positions, and surface mount or through-hole mounting styles. These DIP switch models further feature flat or raised actuator levels, convex or flat-bottom options, short, long, or SMT pins, and gull-wing or PC pin terminations, making them a flexible solution for a range of industrial, commercial, or telecommunication applications. As a technology that has been around for decades, DIP switches have also found new life in IoT and smart home devices, allowing for simplified pre-configuration that can limit downtime.

Carrying operating temperature ranges from -60 up to +125°C, the DIP switches hold the following voltage and current ratings: Switching voltage: 24 or 42 Vdc; Non-switching voltage: 42 or 50 Vdc; Switching current: 25 or 100 mA; Non-switching current: 100 or 400 mA

Several DIP switches also carry IP67 ratings for designs dealing with moisture and environmental contaminants, while all models are certified to the UL94V-0 flammability rating and are RoHS compliant.

CUI Devices’ DIP switches are available immediately with prices starting at $0.24 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution.