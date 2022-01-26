Dipole antennas connect outdoor equipment

Wireless equipment built for outdoor use covers a wide range of applications and frequencies. For these use cases, Linx Technologies introduced nine new IP67-rated dipole antennas. The IPW series of compact and rugged outdoor antennas let routers and IoT equipment communicate over 5G, LTE, WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, cellular IoT (LTE-M, NB-IoT), LPWA, ISM, C-V2X, DSRC, CBRS, and remote control.

Ingress Protection (IP), refers to the level that product is protected from dust and water infiltration. Linx’s IPW antennas are IP67-rated, making them well-suited for outdoor and industrial conditions. Each antenna in the IPW Series provides a ground-plane independent dipole antenna. The set of nine antennas seven rugged, straight whip-style, N-connector antennas that you can use in permanent outdoor wireless routers, private cellular networks, and IoT installations. The remaining two antennas use SMA connector-mounts and are hinged 868 MHz and 915 MHz antennas that support LPWA applications such as LoRaWAN, and operate across a variety of weather conditions. The table below shows the specifications for the ANT-W63-IPW2-NP Wi-Fi antenna.