Directional coupler cover 500 MHz to 2 GHz

Model 251-088-030 is a 50 Ohm directional coupler that covers a 500 – 2000 MHz frequency range and features a 30 dB coupling value. The frequency sensitivity is ± 0.75 dB maximum, insertion loss is 0.4 dB maximum, and directivity is 20 dB minimum. Maximum VSWR is 1.25:1, RF input power is 50 W average/1000 W peak power and the RF connectors are SMA female. Directional douplers designed by BroadWave provide an accurate method for sampling a signal. We offer couplers for most applications including power measurements, signal leveling, and frequency measurements from 500 MHz to 18 GHz with N or SMA connectors.