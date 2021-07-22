Displays sport LED control, external LED lighting around their edges

DATA MODUL now offers two fully pre-configured monitor solutions including external LED lighting around the display edges and LED control – not to be confused with display backlight. The monitors are available with 27″ and 31.5″ display diagonals and are also equipped with a cover glass and optional suitable PCAP sensor.

This custom lighting solution for individual display systems can be optimally adapted to the respective customer requirements, allowing for additional visual feedback to be displayed as quickly and boldly as desired.

Along with the DATA MODUL control unit, these LED strips or LED tubes can be controlled either individually or as a group, and lighting effects, such as mono-color light, flashing, light play, and/or rainbow effect, can be easily configured. This ability to enable indirect lighting is especially useful for gaming machines to create pleasant lighting atmospheres, or in the medical or industrial market to alert operators.