Distributed feedback lasers power silicon photonic transceivers

Casela Technologies announced the introduction of its 1310nm band high-power, continuous-wave (CW) distributed feedback (DFB) lasers with record high power conversion efficiency and optical powers for silicon photonics-based transceivers.

Digital transformation, 5G, a passive optical network (PON), and cable fiber initiatives continue to drive bandwidth growth for optical communications. East-west traffic inside data centers continues to increase bandwidth demand year over year between 40 and 50%. 400G is the current state of the art, but there is already a roadmap for 800G and then 1.6T. Silicon photonic-based transceivers are the leading solution for transceivers used inside data centers and for client optics in service provider networks. These optical transceivers and new co-packaged systems-on-chip (SoC) architectures require very efficient, high-power, low-noise lasers at various wavelengths. With increased baud rate and lane count (4X or 8X) and bandwidth growth from 400G to 1.6T, optical power requirements have increased.

Casela’s new 1 and 2-mm long DFB lasers achieve 125mW to 200mW optical power when uncooled and 300 to 400mW, respectively, when cooled, enabling the use of a single laser for DR4 and DR8 transceivers. High optical powers are achieved at industry-leading power conversion efficiencies of 30% when cooled and 20% when uncooled operating at the maximum rated power. Key features include large modes with near-circular profiles that improve coupling efficiency to fibers or silicon-based waveguides and reliable operation proven during accelerated life testing. The same high-efficiency, high-power laser design is also available at other WDM, LAN-WDM, and CWDM4 wavelengths.

The technical details for the lasers will be presented at OFC: The new laser, along with Casela’s other innovative products, will be on display in booth #1929 at next week’s OFC (Optical Fiber Communication Conference) in San Diego, Calif., from March 5 – 9, 2023.

