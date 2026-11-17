TDK Corporation and Microchip Technology Inc. are demonstrating a distributed sensor-node platform for robotics that combines InvenSense sensing technology with Microchip’s dsPIC33A Digital Signal Controller and LAN8651/LAN8679 10BASE-T1S single-pair Ethernet connectivity. The platform processes sensor data locally at the edge to reduce latency, network traffic and load on the central controller while supporting applications such as motion sensing, joint monitoring, vibration analysis, gesture recognition and industrial condition monitoring.