Do cars, or their drivers, still need steering wheels?

The steering wheel has been with us for over 100 years, but perhaps its time is finally coming to an end.

The automobile steering wheel has been an integral part of the car since the early 1900s and remains so. That’s an amazing record of uninterrupted technical longevity, no doubt about it, somewhat like the QWERTY keyboard layout.

Of course, it wasn’t always this way. The first cars had a tiller for steering by the driver, with a simple parallelogram linkage for the two front wheels, as shown in Figure 1.

Over the decades, steering evolved into the wheel we now have, along with more sophisticated mechanical arrangements such as rack-and-pinion linkage. The steering wheel itself has morphed into a control center of sorts for the car, with most offering buttons to control the car’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functions and more, as shown in Figure 2.

When you think about it, though, the classic steering wheel could have been replaced with an alternative arrangement many years ago. “Drive by wire,” also known as steer-by-wire, became technically feasible years ago; it replaces the traditional mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the vehicle’s wheels with electronic controls. Instead of a physical linkage, sensors detect steering input, which is then translated into electrical signals that control actuators to steer the wheels.

Beyond the steering wheel

What’s an alternative? Many years ago, when drive-by-wire was still in its embryonic stages, transitioning from concept to implementation, I attended a conference on technology and the future at MIT. Among the speakers was the head of “Future Engineering” at Ford Motor Company (sorry, I don’t remember his name), who predicted with confidence that cars would soon replace their steering wheels with custom controllers similar to game controllers with joysticks, as seen in Figure 3.

Besides the likely cost savings, he said that this would enable the same car to be sold worldwide for either left- or right-hand-drive, simply by relocating the controller box and its retaining bracket on the console. This is in sharp contrast to today’s cars, where it takes a significant amount of engineering and manufacturing changes to the car’s basic design, bill of materials, and assembly process to shift the steering wheel and column; the “ripple effect” of this easily described difference is not trivial.

His prediction hasn’t come true, at least not yet. I am not criticizing his prediction shortcomings since, as we all know, the future of life in general and technical advances in particular are very hard to predict. You can sum it up with Yogi Berra’s famous quote: “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.”

Even the autonomous Google Waymo cars, which have accrued many millions of miles in about ten cities, still have steering wheels (Figure 4). Part of this is due to the fact that a Waymo begins as a conventional car, which is then heavily modified — I’ve read that their final modified cost is between $250,000 and $500,000. It may also be related to the fact that a person may need to take over in special “stuck” situations.

But future mass-market generations of autonomous vehicles will likely not have a steering wheel, leaving more room for passengers and luggage as seen in Figure 5. Please note that these cars are conceptual designs and not currently on the road.

Perhaps the conventional steering wheel will be with us for the foreseeable future – however long that is. Or will automobiles go to a joystick-based controller for human-driven cars, and no steering wheel or controller for autonomous ones? Is the steering wheel so embedded in our driving DNA that it will be hard to get rid of it, or at least take many years and a generational shift for that DNA to evolve, and people will be OK with losing it altogether?

One thing is for sure: this will be an interesting development to watch over the next few years.

