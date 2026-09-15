DOE Level VII efficiency standards aren’t coming – what designers need to know

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Level VII efficiency standards don’t appear to be coming any time soon. Designers need to prepare today for that possibility. The previously anticipated strict performance requirements were inspired by the emergence of wide bandgap (WBG) power devices in smartphone chargers and similar applications. But the rules for rule-making are in transition, and that’s causing confusion and concern.

This Judgement provides a brief overview of how regulatory rule-making has changed at the DOE and what that means for Level VII. It then reviews the proposed Level VII standards for external power supplies (EPS) that introduce tighter limits on energy consumption, and how they compare with the European Code of Conduct (CoC) Tier 2 requirements. It closes with a quick overview of some options designers have for improving efficiency in low-wattage power supplies.

More demanding rules for rulemaking

The shifted regulatory environment in the U.S. has drastically altered the trajectory of Level VII energy efficiency standards, indefinitely stopping their implementation. Overall economic impact can now trump technical feasibility.

In May 2025, the DOE announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to withdraw the proposed Level VII efficiency standards. The impact of the NPRM was to halt the transition to the more stringent Level VII standards and revert to previous statutory requirements.

Analysis of the impact of new standards like Level VII is required to consider affordability, including equipment lifecycle costs and manufacturing supply chain considerations. New efficiency standards like Level VII must produce either a 10% reduction in energy consumption over 30 years, or a total energy savings of 2 quadrillion BTUs. As drafted, Level VII does not clear that hurdle.

Given the changes in the regulatory environment and the corresponding challenges for Level VII, the DOE is reverting to the efficiency baselines mandated by Congress under the 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA), also called Level IV.

DOE is not the only game in town

So, with Level VII paused indefinitely, there’s no need to improve EPS efficiency? Not true. The proposed Level VII efficiency standards were expected to be comparable to and harmonize with the European Code of Conduct (CoC) Version 5 Tier 2 guidelines (Table 1).

Table 1. DOE Level VII was developed, in part, to harmonize with the CoC Tier 2 requirements. (Table: Mega Electronics)

The European requirements exceed the demands of DOE Level VI for both no-load power consumption and average efficiency. By focusing on those requirements, global EPS makers are also meeting key aspects of the otherwise irrelevant Level VII.

Technology options

The use of WBG devices based on gallium nitride (GaN) or silicon carbide (SiC) can make compliance easier. But it’s not enough. It also requires the use of advanced control techniques, especially to meet the very challenging no-load efficiency limits.

Pulse skipping modulation (PSM), also called pulse skipping control, can substantially improve no-load efficiency in EPS. It dynamically skips (omits) entire switching cycles when the output voltage is stable and the connected device demands little to no current.

Figure 1. Using an improved secondary-side SR can lower the temperature of the primary-side GaN FET. (Image: iDEAL Semiconductor)

The use of PSM requires a more complex controller. That’s the easy (and relatively inexpensive) part. However, it also introduces variable-frequency noise that requires complex filtering and creates larger voltage ripples; those factors require larger, more complex, and more expensive filter stages, significantly increasing the cost of the EPS. That’s one area where the cost-benefit analysis of Level VII fails to deliver the improvements demanded under the new rule-making requirements.

Not all SRs are created equal

While the use of PSM plus GaN and/or SiC is very helpful, there’s more. Whether considering the European CoC or Level VII, the increasingly challenging demands for improved efficiency can require designers to holistically weigh losses at every point in the power conversion chain, and how individual elements and functions interact.

In the case of using PSM, the impact is an increase in size and cost. In other instances, like finding a more optimal synchronous rectifier (SR) solution, there can be unexpected benefits.

An available 65W USB-C quasi-resonant (QR) flyback evaluation board provides a good example. Swapping out the secondary-side SR MOSFET with a higher-performance alternative, and making no other changes, can drop the temperature of the primary-side GaN FET by 20 °C (Figure 1). That gives designers new options related to design margins, simplified thermal management, small solutions, and so on.

Summary

Changes to how rules are developed and implemented by the DOE have indefinitely delayed, and likely stopped, development of Level VII efficiency standards. That doesn’t reduce the importance of meeting the EU CoC Tier 2 requirements that have the same impact as the abandoned Level VII. Designers should remain focused on continuing to cost-effectively increase EPS efficiencies.

References

Are you ready for Level VII efficiency?, DigiKey

DoE Level VII: The New Energy Dept Standard and its Effect, Phihong

DoE Level VII: Understanding the New Energy Efficiency Standard and Its Impact, NetBit

DOE’s Proposed Process Rule Revisions: The Impacts on Energy Efficiency, DoE Alumni Network

Rethinking the Synchronous Rectifier: A New Lever for Higher-Efficiency QR Flyback Converters, iDEAL Semiconductor

Rollback of Federal Appliance Efficiency Standards Happening – What Businesses Need to Know, Kaplow Attorneys at Law

Stakeholders square off over proposed DOE appliance program changes, UtilityDrive

The Difference Between Efficiency Level VI and V, Mega Electronics

What Changes Does DOE Level VII Make to Power Supply Efficiency Improvements, Qinx Technology

When Pulses Are Omitted in Switch-Mode Power Supplies, Analog Devices

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