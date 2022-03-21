Double-row spring-loaded and target connectors for pre-wired design

Mill-Max Manufacturing Corp. Inc. announces the release of double row pre-wired connectors in both spring-loaded and target versions. These products combine high-quality Mill-Max pins with the convenience of an 8” pig-tail to suit a wide variety of applications.

The new double-row connectors, 889 -22-0XX-70-501010 (spring-loaded) and 889-10-0XX-70-502010 (target), complement the existing single row pre-wired products, offering a greater number of wiring options in a convenient package. For applications where crimped wire connections are specified, this cost-effective solution eliminates the process of crimping wires to assembled connectors and can replace the time-consuming and labor-intensive crimp and poke style connectors. Both the spring-loaded and target connectors are available in 4-20 positions and are ready to use in a host of wire termination applications. The open-end wire offers flexible termination possibilities such as soldering, crimping, splicing, or connecting to a terminal block.

The spring-loaded 889 series use high-reliability Mill-Max spring-loaded pins making it an excellent choice for battery charging, low-power delivery and quick-connect purposes.

Both connectors feature precision-machined and gold-plated pins on 0.100 in. (2.54 mm) centers with connector housings molded from high-temperature thermoplastic. The spring-loaded pins have a maximum stroke of 0.055 in. (1.4 mm) while the target connector has a burr-free mating surface. The 8 in. (203 mm) long wires are 24 AWG stranded conductors per UL1007 with black PVC insulation and 7/32 stranding. There is a positive stop inside the connector so the pins cannot be dislodged if pull force is applied to the wires. The wire crimping is achieved using an 8-point crimp tool per M22520/1-01, insuring the proper tensile retention is attained.