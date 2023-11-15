Driver uses floating voltage source to control discrete standard power MOSFETs and IGBTs

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the launch of the FDA117 Optically Isolated Photovoltaic Driver. This innovative product generates a floating power source, making it an exceptional choice for isolated switching applications in a wide range of industries.

The FDA117 is specifically designed to control discrete standard power MOSFETs and IGBTs using a floating voltage source, ensuring isolation between the low-voltage drive input side and the high-voltage load output side. With an input control current range of 5 mA to 50 mA, an integrated fast turn-off circuitry, and 5 kV RMS reinforced isolation, the FDA117 provides sufficient voltage and current to drive discrete power MOSFETs and IGBTs effectively.

One of the key differentiators of the FDA117 is its ability to generate a floating power source with up to 15.3 V voltage and 60 µA current, making it suitable for driving standard MOSFET devices and IGBTs. This feature allows for greater flexibility in application designs, enabling the direct driving of standard MOSFET/IGBT devices and securely turning off external power semiconductors in less than 0.5 milliseconds.

Product designs that can benefit from the FDA117 include power semiconductor applications in the following markets (to name a few): Industrial; Energy; Building Automation; Smart Home;

Whether it is used in custom solid-state relay designs, controlling electrical power and loads, or industrial process control, the FDA117 provides the necessary isolation barrier to protect equipment and individuals from electrical hazards.

The FDA117 is available in both 4-pin DIP through-hole and surface mount packages, providing pinout compatibility with other Photovoltaic Drivers available on the market. This compatibility ensures ease of integration into existing designs without any major modifications.

The FDA117 Optically Isolated Photovoltaic Driver includes the following key features: Operates with as low as 5 mA input control current; Enables driving standard power MOSFETs and IGBTs; Provides a floating output voltage ranging from 10.5 V to 15.3 V; Integrated fast turn-off circuitry for controlled switching; 5,000 V RMS reinforced insulation for enhanced safety; 4-pin surface mount and through-hole package options;

The FDA117 Optically Isolated Photovoltaic Drivers are available in 4-lead DIP quantities of 100/tube and 4-lead SMT in tape-and-reel quantities of 1,000. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.