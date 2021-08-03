Drop-in spread-spectrum oscillator ICs reduce problematic peak emissions by up to 12 dB

Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the 18EQHM32 series of oscillators that can reduce overall EMI issues in electronic equipment by subtly varying the system clock oscillator center frequency and thus distributing any EMI issues over a broader bandwidth. The new 18EQHM32 series are designed as drop-in replacements for standard clock oscillators and are targeted for PCBs that may have failed compliance testing by exceeding EMI thresholds. Swapping the master clock component to a 18EQHM32 oscillator can instantly reduce system EMI by 12dB (typical) and avoids the expense of redesigning an existing PCB. EMI threshold reduction is achieved using Spread Spectrum Technology whereby emitted energy is subtly modulated over a wider bandwidth. Center frequency modulation by a few kilohertz can be applied below, centered, or above the nominal frequency.

18EQHM32 oscillators offer superior jitter performance with cycle-to-cycle jitter of ±100ps compared to many standard oscillators. Housed in standard 3.2mm x 2.5mm x 1.0mm surface-mount packages, the 18EQHM32 oscillators are formed/fit/function replacements for standard 1.8V oscillators, enabling engineers to make an immediate improvement in EMI performance. Other voltage versions are also available.

Traditional methods of ‘patching-up’ systems exhibiting excessive EMI problems include using ferrite beads, filters, ground planes, metal shielding, and similar costly methods. However, the most efficient and economic method to lower EMI is to reduce it at the source: replace the system clock oscillator with an EMI-reducing clock oscillator.

Specifications for 18EQHM32 oscillators include a frequency range from 12.5 to 42.0MHz, a choice of spread types, center frequency modulation of up to 2.0%, and a resultant EMI improvement of as much as -18dB depending on spread type. Frequency stability characteristics are as low as ±25ppm over both commercial (0degC to 70degC) and industrial (-40degC to +85degC) temperature ranges.

The 18EQHM32 series oscillators are RoHS compliant and are ideal for a wide range of non-time-critical applications including multi-function printers, digital copiers, PDAs, networking, LAN/WAN storage, computer storage systems (CD-ROM, VCD, DVD, HDD), scanners, modems, projectors, embedded systems, medical equipment, automotive electronics, GPS car navigation systems, LCD monitors and TVs, and digital cameras.

18EQHM32 oscillators are made in Europe by frequency specialist Euroquartz Ltd. and are available now from their technical distributor Saelig.