DSP development software works with FPGAs

Menta today announced the release of the new Menta Origami Programmer 2020.1, an enhanced version of the company’s innovative, robust and easy-to-use programming software.

The new Menta Origami Programmer 2020.1 can be demonstrated through webEx and evaluation licenses delivered through the Menta Starter Pack (MSP).

Also announced at Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2020, the virtual experience conference, is Menta’s Adaptive Digital Signal Processor (DSP) solution. The newly introduced Adaptive DSP solution can be inferred automatically using Menta Origami tool suite within the user’s embedded FPGA (eFPGA).

The Adaptive Menta DSP solution will allow users to implement the ideal DSP architecture within the eFPGA IP that better suits the hardware requirement. Operand size can be chosen for both the multiplier and the arithmetic logic unit (ALU).

The DSP block operating modes are programmable through the bitstream. It can dynamically be reconfigurable, and its behavior can be controlled at clock cycle level.

A Menta FIR generator empowers users to generate RTL code of an optimized FIR using Menta patented DSP FIR engine. The range of the FIR supported can be set between 4 and 512 taps, allowing users to define the number of DSP to use within their architecture as well as the data bus, and the ALU size, helping users meet frequency, area and latency goals.

DSP configuration is made easy through Origami Designer eFPGA IP software graphical interface and the adaptive DSP is automatically inferred by Origami Programmer synthesis.

Visitors to DAC 2020, a virtual experience, can learn more about Menta’s technological innovations at www.menta-efpga.com. A whitepaper about DSP is available upon request at: https://dac2020.pathable.co/organizations/5FbETpQuPPHBaRFcR.