Dual 5-V op amp sports 50-MHz gain-bandwidth, low input offset voltage, 6.5 nV/√Hz input voltage noise

STMicroelectronics’ TSV792 dual 5V operational amplifier (op-amp) combines 50MHz gain-bandwidth with precision attributes including low input offset voltage and extremely low input voltage noise of just 6.5nV/√Hz.

The typical 50MHz gain-bandwidth product enables accurate amplification of high-frequency signals. Adding a fast slew rate of 30V/µs, the TSV792 is suited to photodiode-signal conditioning in battery-powered smoke detectors. By efficiently processing the photodetector output signal, the TSV792 saves energy for extra features such as wireless networking that add value to smart-home products.

With a typical input offset voltage of 50µV (at 25°C), the TSV792 performs accurate low-side current sensing in motor-control applications and power systems such as industrial power supplies, telecom, and network infrastructure supplies, and renewable-energy conversion.

Moreover, the TSV792’s ability to handle an output capacitance up to 1nF and full specification on a load of 22pF makes it a high-speed, high-precision solution for filter applications and input buffering of analog-to-digital converters (ADCs).

The precision qualities of the new ST op-amp, with maximum input offset voltage specified over the extended temperature range from -40°C to 125°C, allow high measurement accuracy without special external components such as precision resistors that add to BOM cost. Trimming or calibrating circuits during production can also be avoided.

Having a wide supply-voltage range, from 2.2V to 5.5V, the TSV792 can be powered from the same supply as other low-voltage digital ICs such as the system host microcontroller and can run from a deeply discharged battery to extend equipment runtime. The op-amp is unity-gain stable and benefits from rail-to-rail input and output, permitting a wide variety of design topologies and simplified circuit designs.

The TSV792 is included in ST’s 10-year longevity program, which guarantees long-term availability for industrial products, and is in production now in the Mini SO-8 package. The DFN8 2mm x 2mm package style will be available at the beginning of 2021. Pricing starts from $0.67 for orders of 1000 pieces.