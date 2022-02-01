Dual-band module simplifies integration of Wi-Fi and BLE into IoT designs

Telit announced the WE310G4 module, which enables device vendors to add dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 connectivity quickly and cost-effectively to their products. Based on Realtek Ameba system on chip (SoC), the WE310G4 is ideal for a wide variety of embedded devices, including smart lighting, home appliances, medical wearables, smart city sensors, aftermarket telematics and industrial robots.

The Telit WE310G4 is ideal for vendors that have limited Wi-Fi or BLE expertise, as well as those with extensive RF experience that want to reduce time to market for new products. The module is IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth certified, and complies with all Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG-v5 requirements, eliminating the time and expense of testing and certification.

The WE310G4 provides device vendors with a low-cost, high-speed serial-to-Wi-Fi/BLE connection to an embedded design built on an 8/16/32-bit microcontroller. Furthermore, the module can be implemented as a host-less solution offering up to 456 Kb of SRAM dedicated to customer application development. With marketing samples available in February 2022, the module includes a comprehensive package of features and capabilities:

Integrated, dual-core SoC, a high-performance application processor (running on ARM Cortex-M33) and a low-power MCU (ARM Cortex-M23) for Wi-Fi and BLE.

Support for a wide range of peripherals: SDIO, SPI, UART, ADC, PWM, GPIO, I2S, I2C and USB.

Low power consumption to maximize battery life.

Industrial grade temperature range (-40 °C to +85 °C).

Self-contained with full Wi-Fi, BLE and TCP/ IP networking stacks.

A complete suite of advanced security features including Secured Boot, TrustZone for Cortex-M, WPA3 personal and enterprise security modes, as well as upper-layer security protocols such as TLS-1.3/SSL and HTTPS.

Serial-to-Wi-Fi hosted implementation.

Telit IoT AppZone IDE for host-less application development.

Pin-to-pin compatible with the Telit WE310F5 (single-band module), enabling rapid migration of existing hardware and software to the WE310G4.

Available with (WE310G4-I) and without (WE310G4-P) antenna.

“Ultra-low power consumption, small size, and high security are critical for modules integrating with the global IoT ecosystem,” said, Yee-Wei Huang, Realtek’s Vice President and Spokesman. “While the IoT market offers a wide range of small modules, none compares to Telit’s WE310G4 when it comes to quickly and cost-effectively adding dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity into their customer products. Combined with Realtek Ameba SoC, the WE310G4 is the perfect solution for home, medical, and industrial IoT applications.”

Engineering samples of the WE310G4 will be available in Q2, with mass production scheduled to begin in Q3 2022.