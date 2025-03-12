Dual-band module spans sub-GHz and 2.4 GHz frequencies

NeoCortec and Embit have launched a dual-band (sub-GHz/2.4GHz) embedded LoRa-enabled NeoMesh wireless network module with LoRaWAN stack at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany. This development follows the first demonstration of NeoMesh wireless network formation using LoRa modulation on a 2.4GHz wireless network module at electronica 2024.

The new module combines NeoMesh’s scalability and low power consumption with Semtech’s LoRa modulation technology. LoRa provides enhanced performance in challenging radio environments, such as buildings with significant Wi-Fi and Bluetooth interference. This combination expands the potential applications and offers customers greater flexibility in implementation.

The NeoMesh software stack is being implemented in Embit’s EMB-LR1121-e module. This module complies with worldwide sub-GHz and 2.4GHz frequency band regulations, making it suitable for global deployment. The hardware is based on Semtech’s LR1121 long-range transceiver paired with an STM32 microcontroller.

The NeoMesh technology differentiates itself from other mesh network approaches through its dynamic and scalable architecture. It supports thousands of nodes operating on battery power for multiple years. The system is designed for easy installation without requiring repeaters or mains-powered devices. NeoMesh networks can automatically reroute signals and self-heal in the event of node failures.

NeoCortec will showcase the technology in Hall 3, Stand 426, while Embit will demonstrate it in Hall 3, Stand 639 at Embedded World from March 11-13, 2025.