Dual-band WiFi antennas optimized for 2.4GHz and 5GHz applications

The series’ standardized, ready-to-use, and RoHS-compliant design results in fewer design changes, enables quick and easy implementation using standard or reverse-polarity (RP) SMA connectors and hastens product development and time-to-market. Its wide range of frequency options, high-gain, -efficiency, and -reliability performance, and IP67-rated protection against both dust and immersion (1m for 30 minutes) make it ideal for use in 2.4GHz and 5GHz indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ISM, and Zigbee applications including routers, gateways, access points, IoT gateways and devices, smart meters, home automation equipment, smart city infrastructure, smart agriculture, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, telematics, structural health monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

AVX’s new X9001748 Series IP67-rated, external, dual-band Wi-Fi antennas are currently available as four-part numbers, all of which have linear polarization and thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPEE) radomes, measure 180mm ±2mm in height and 12.98mm ±0.20mm in diameter, and weigh 24 grams. They are also available in black and white and with SMA or RP-SMA male connectors for additional design flexibility. In terms of performance, these new external, dual-band Wi-Fi antennas exhibit 50Ω feed-point impedance, less than -9.00dB return loss, 3.2dBi peak gain, and 71% average efficiency in low-band (2.4GHz) applications and less than -7.33dB return loss, 3.6dBi peak gain, and 68% average efficiency in high-band (5GHz) applications, and are rated for operating temperatures spanning -40°C to +120°C. Lead-time for the series is currently nine weeks.