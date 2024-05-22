Dual-channel gate drivers offer thermal management for inverter modules

Power Integrations has announced the launch of the Power Integrations has announced the launch of the SCALE-iFlex XLT family of dual-channel plug-and-play gate drivers. These drivers are designed for the operation of single LV100 (Mitsubishi), XHP 2 (Infineon), HPnC (Fuji Electric), and equivalent semiconductor modules up to 2300 V blocking voltage. The new gate drivers are suitable for wind, energy storage, and solar renewable energy installations. This single-board driver enables active thermal management of inverter modules for improved system utilization and reduces the bill-of-material count for increased reliability.

The SCALE-iFlex XLT dual-channel gate drivers feature Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) data reporting, providing an isolated temperature measurement of the power module. This allows accurate thermal management of converter systems. System designers can optimize thermal design and obtain a 25 to 30 percent converter power increase from the same hardware. The isolated NTC readout also reduces hardware complexity by eliminating multiple cables, connectors, and additional isolation barrier crossing circuits.

The new gate drivers employ Power Integrations’ SCALE-2 chip set, minimizing component count and enhancing reliability. The gate driver board also protects the power switches in the event of a short-circuit.

SCALE-iFlex XLT plug-and-play gate drivers are available for sampling now.