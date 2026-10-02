Dual-core MPUs combine 650 MHz computing with real-time control

Nuvoton Technology introduced three LQFP128 microprocessors in its NuMicro® MA35D0 series: the MA35D05KH67C, MA35D05KI67C and MA35D05KJ67C. The devices combine dual 64-bit Arm® Cortex®-A35 cores operating at up to 650 MHz with an Arm® Cortex®-M4 core at 180 MHz, built-in DDR SDRAM up to 512 MB and security features including Arm® TrustZone®, Secure Boot and a hardware security engine. Designed for industrial edge devices, smart gateways, renewable energy systems and IIoT applications, the MPUs include Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0 High-Speed, SD 3.0/eMMC, CAN FD, Quad SPI, UART, I2C, I2S, PWM and ADC interfaces. Nuvoton also offers the NuMaker-IoT-MA35D0-A2 (Chili Pro) Linux development platform for evaluation and development.