Dual-entry card-edge connectors rated up to 150VAC (RMS)

KYOCERA AVX expanded its line of vertical card-edge connectors with the release of the new 9159-800 Series dual-entry card-edge connectors — the industry’s first dual-entry card-edge connectors and the lowest-profile card-edge connectors in the KYOCERA AVX portfolio.

Engineered to satisfy growing cross-market demand for card-edge connectors and persistent cross-market demand for compact, space-saving connectors, the new 9159-800 Series dual-entry card-edge connectors have a novel, compact form factor equipped with 4–20 of the company’s field-proven, high-strength beryllium copper compression contacts arranged in two rows with a tight 1mm pitch. The series’ gold-plated compression contacts enable easy, solderless installation and exhibit excellent current-carrying capacity for their size — up to 2A per contact. They also exhibit low contact resistance and deliver high-reliability electrical and mechanical performance ideally suited for use in harsh environments. In addition, the series’ unique design supports both top- and bottom-entry mating configurations to deliver broad application suitability and recessed through-board mounting to deliver the industry’s lowest above-board height profile — just 3.5mm.

Ideal applications for these small-form-factor, dual-entry, vertical card-edge connectors extend throughout the automotive, transportation, industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, and white goods industries and include automotive infotainment systems and body electronics, automation equipment, sensors, light curtains, smart home systems, and major appliances.