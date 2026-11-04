Dual gate drivers deliver 4 A and fast switching

Littelfuse, Inc. has introduced the IXD704 family of non-isolated dual-channel 4 A low-side MOSFET and IGBT gate drivers with inverting or non-inverting outputs. The family provides 2 ns typical channel-to-channel propagation-delay matching, 9 ns typical rise time, 8 ns typical fall time and selectable 9 V or 12 V nominal UVLO variants in SOIC-8, SOIC-8_EP and DFN-8_EP packages for industrial controls and automation, switch-mode power supplies, DC-DC converters, motor controllers, power inverters, Class-D switching amplifiers and pulse-transformer drivers.