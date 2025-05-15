Dual GPU server and IP68 s-paper recognized at COMPUTEX

Advantech has received recognition at the 2025 COMPUTEX Best Choice Awards for two new products. The AIR-420 Edge AI Application Server and EPD-304 NFC E-Paper Solution were selected as winners in the Best Product Category, representing the company’s first dual recognition in this competition.

The Best Choice Award serves as a reference point for international buyers at COMPUTEX. Industry specialists evaluate products based on functionality, innovation, and market potential. This year’s competition included 405 entries from over 100 companies, and winners were determined through an evaluation process involving representatives from government, academia, and industry sectors.

Both products will be displayed in the Best Choice Award Pavilion on the 4th floor Lobby 0 of TaiNEX 2 from May 20–23, during COMPUTEX 2025. Visitors can also examine these products at Advantech’s exhibition areas: Hall 1, 1st Floor (#K0605) and Hall 2, 1st Floor (#P0413a).

The Advantech AIR-420 is a compact edge AI server supporting dual 3.9-slot GPUs, providing 208 TFLOPS of FP32 performance. The system features AMD Ryzen™ 7000/9000 CPUs, supports up to 192GB of DDR5 memory, and includes multiple I/O options for AI workload processing. Integrating SQ ai100 AI SSDs and aiDAPTIV+ technology enables LLM training at the edge with improved security protocols. The AIR-420 incorporates GenAI Studio and inference tools for edge AI applications in areas including large language models, medical imaging analytics, and automation processes.

The EPD-304 is an NFC-powered ePaper solution for logistics and warehouse management applications. It functions without batteries and incorporates four-color and mixed-color algorithms to enhance display clarity. The technology enables updates via NFC with minimal power requirements. Engineering specifications include a 5.2mm profile, 34g weight, and IP68 environmental protection rating for industrial environments. When implemented at scale, the technology can reduce carbon emissions by 657 metric tons annually. The product includes comprehensive integration documentation and sample code to facilitate implementation.