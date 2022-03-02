Dual-independent-channel AWGs feature up to 1 GHz bandwidth, 5 Gsa/sec sampling

Siglent’s SDG7000A series of dual-independent-channel arbitrary waveform generators feature up to 1 GHz bandwidth, 5 Gsa/sec sampling, 14-bit vertical resolution, and a memory depth of 512 Mpts. Arbitrary waveforms are generated with sample rates from 0.01 Sa/sec to 2.5 GSa/sec, and vector signals at 500 MSa/sec. A wide variety of test signals can be generated, including CW, pulse, noise, PRBS patterns, and 16-bit digital bus patterns. The optional digital bus feature can create 16-bit LVTTL or LVDS output with a bit rate of 1 ubps to 1 Gbps. Combining analog channels with the digital bus can create synchronous mixed-signal outputs for complex test situations.

Pulse waveforms can have a minimum width of 1 nsec, and a minimum edge of 500 psec pulse with low jitter, the rise/fall edge being independently and finely adjustable. The series also supports complex signals such as modulation, lin/log sweep and burst, and dual channel copying/coupling/tracking and superposition. The outputs can be differential or single-ended and the 24Vpp analog output can add a ±12 Vdc offset to provide a maximum output range of ±24 V (48 V). This large output swing can eliminate the need for external power amplifiers and extend the range of suitable applications. Phase locking can align the phases of both outputs.

Three models are available in the SDG7000A series: SDG7032A (350 MHz), SDG7052A (500 MHz), and SDG7102A (1 GHz). Optional vector signal generation includes modulation modes such as ASK, PSK, FSK, and QAM, while the accompanying EasyIQ software helps with vector signal creation and editing. All models also include a high-precision Frequency Counter. Instrument control is simplified by the 5” capacitive touchscreen, as well as external mouse and keyboard support and remote webserver operation.

The SDG7000A series supports up to 1,024 arbitrary wave segments, each of which can be set with a maximum of 65,535 repetitions. When switching between segments, the output seamlessly moves from the last point of the previous segment to the first point of the next segment without generating an idle level, suiting the SDG7000A series for applications with challenging requirements for waveform switching.

The Siglent SDG7000A Series of two-channel AWGs are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.