Dual-output railway quality supplies put out 250 W

ABSOPULSE Electronics has recently released the PFC 252R-HSA-F3 series dual-output railway quality power supplies with pure convection cooling. The 250W units employ active power factor correction (PFC) to convert a universal 95V to 264Vac input to two outputs. Output V1 provides any voltage 12V to 110Vdc/10A to 14A max; output V2 offers any voltage 5V to 24Vdc/8A to 2A. Both outputs are individually regulated, returns are common. Other input/output voltages are available on request.

The PFC 252R-HSA-F3 power supplies are designed for applications where only pure convection cooling is feasible. A heatsink assembly is attached to the under-surface of the F3 power supply module, providing a pure convection cooled solution. This enables operation within a -40 to +55°C temperature range for full specification without derating. Wider temperature ranges are available on request.

The PFC-input railway AC-DC power supplies comply with the EN 61000-3-2 directive for low input harmonic distortion. They meet the requirements of EN 50155 for electronic equipment used on railway rolling stock. The units are equipped with heavy filtering on the input and output and comply with EN 50121-3-2. They also meet EN 50121-4, EN 61000-4-2, EN 61000-4-3, EN 61000-4-4 and EN 61000-4-6. Other electronic protection also includes 4300Vdc input-output isolation, overload protection and output overvoltage protection.