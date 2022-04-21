Dual-phase switched-capacitor ICs fast-charge single-cell batteries

Halo Microelectronics announced the release of their HL7138 and HL7139, fast charging solution ICs using a dual-phase switched capacitor architecture for single-cell battery applications.

The HL7138 and HL7139 offer the industry’s highest charging efficiencies, which enable faster and cooler battery charging operations in a total PCB solution size that’s up to 30% smaller than the nearest competitor. The smaller total solution size allows for more system-level design flexibility.

The faster-charging solution saves consumers time, and cooler charging means less energy is wasted in the form of heat, which is environmentally friendly. Furthermore, the smaller solution size gives device designers more leeway to choose between thinner and lighter form factors, larger batteries for longer battery life, more features, or lower BOM costs.