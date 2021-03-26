Dual-slot 300-W supplies have medical approvals

Vox Power announces two new 300W output modules that will extend the range of medical applications for the company’s NEVO+600 and NEVO+1200 series of modular power supplies.

Vox Power’s NEVO+ power supplies offer system designers a flexible power solution where size, weight, and power density are key considerations. Until now, the NEVO+600 units used as many as four isolated, configurable power modules to achieve up to 600W while the larger 1200W model used up to eight. With the launch of the new OPA2 and OPA3 output modules, that number is reduced to two and four respectively allowing users to minimize cable and link requirements and part count which means simplified construction, increased reliability, and, for most applications, a reduction in overall system costs.

The NEVO+ range of compact, modular, configurable power supplies consists of two models. The NEVO+600 provides 600W of output power while the NEVO+1200 offers up to 1200W, both from a footprint described by Vox Power as “smallest in class”. The larger unit measures just 152.4 x 152.4 x 40.8mm (6 x 6 x 1.61in) resulting in a power density figure of 21W/in³. Importantly for some applications, the NEVO+1200 weighs in at just 1.2kg.

Key features of the NEVO+1200 include 90% efficiency, standby power of less than 3W, accurate current sharing, and the ability to connect modules in parallel and series. As well as remote current and voltage programming, NEVO+ units can be configured in the field. There is also a low-noise fan option.

Medical approvals for NEVO+ power supplies include EN/IEC/ANSI 60601-1 for safety and EMC EN60601-1-2 4th edition for EMC immunity. Applications include diagnostic systems, medical robotics, dialysis / peristaltic pumps, laboratory and analysis equipment, incubators, and many others where high-power levels are needed in a small space.

Vox Power’s 300W dual-slot OPA2 and OPA3 modules provide manually adjustable output voltages of 4.5 to 15V at 25A and 9 to 30V at 15A respectively. Like the NEVO+ units, the modules are approved to EN/IEC/ANSI 60601-1 and EMC EN60601-1-2 4th edition. These are very high-reliability output modules (1 FPMH at 40⁰C at 80% load) and both modules offer excellent load, line, and cross-regulation as well as protection against over-current, voltage, temperature, and short circuit. Vox Power has included a 5V, 10mA bias supply.

The new modules come with a three-year warranty.