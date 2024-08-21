Durable, rully redundant mobile angle sensors

Novotechnik, U.S. introduces the new RSK-3200 Series of angle sensors are designed for harsh automotive and off-highway applications. Measurement range is 0 to 360° and the temperature range os -40° to +125°C.

Built-In coupling accepts D-Shaft with shaft customization available. The sensors are sealed to IP 67 or IP 69k depending on the version. RSK-3200 Series sensors are extremely durable with an MTTF of 285 years for each of the two channels.

Repeatability is 0.5°, resolution is 12-bit, and absolute linearity is within ±1.0% FS at 360°. Output interface options include 0.25 to 4.75 V DC, 0.5 to 4.5 V DC, and PWM. Available with Micro Quadlock connector as an option.

All units meet six EMC standards for immunity to EMI including ISO 11452 for road vehicles, ISO 13766-1/2 for construction machinery and ISO 14982 for agricultural machinery. See data sheet for details.

Applications include throttle control and EGR valves, transmission gear position and accelerator position. Pricing is very competitive.