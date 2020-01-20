E-commerce site offers designers device models on demand

MoDeCH Inc. launched its English language ecommerce site, “Model On! Search.” Previously available only in Japan, Model On! was developed over the past 15 years based on various proprietary modeling technologies for analog, high speed digital, and power electronics markets.

“With Model On! Search, access to design and simulation models is now a one-stop shop where analog designers can obtain the necessary device models individually and on-demand, which will speed up the design process,” said Masanori Shimasue, CEO of MoDeCH Inc. “Offering the industry’s leading model download site for analog simulations will enable customers that are increasingly dependent on simulations performed using PSPICE and LTspice to complete designs with less time while increasing simulation result accuracy.”

Key features of the Model On! Search include: