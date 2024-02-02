e-con Systems launches high-resolution multi-camera for NVIDIA Jetson Orin

e-con Systems, with over two decades of experience in designing, developing, and manufacturing OEM cameras, has launched e-CAM200_CUOAGX – a 20 mp high Resolution 5K MIPI multi-camera based on the AR2020 sensor from onsemi’s Hyperlux LP family for NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform. With its remarkable 20 mp high resolution and advanced features, this synchronized multi-camera excels in effortlessly capturing every tiny detail, even from a long distance; ensuring reliable and superior imaging quality even in low-light conditions.

e-con Systems’ e-CAM200_CUOAGX camera is compatible with NVIDIA Jetson, offering synchronized multi-camera solutions that can support up to four cameras. This high-resolution camera achieves a remarkable 30 fps at 20 MP. With decades of experience in ISP fine tuning, e-con has excelled in fine tuning the NVIDIA host ISP, ensuring exceptional image quality.

Its flexible interface options spanning MIPI, GMSL, and USB (upcoming) ensure seamless integration across diverse applications, consistently delivering optimal performance. It also comes with an optional IP67 enclosure for the GMSL version, making it versatile and durable.

With such comprehensive features, this camera proves to be a suitable solution for various applications, including drones, autonomous sports broadcasting and analytics, skin analyzers, fundus imaging, whole slide imaging, OCR, inventory scanning, and digital twin.

Watch the company’s video showcasing e-CAM200_CUOAGX’s performance; effortlessly capturing every tiny detail in the scene even from a long distance.

Video link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpzNXIe8eoo

“e-con Systems has expanded its camera portfolio with an impressive 20 mp camera which enhances the capability to capture finer details and deliver exceptional image quality. This 5K camera’s high resolution, enhanced low-light capabilities, low power consumption with the 1.4 um pixel size, versatile interface compatibility, and exceptional NIR performance make it an ideal solution for various embedded vision applications. It will include game-changing features such as Smart ROI, Wake on Motion, and extended dynamic range (EDR) in near future, further elevating its capabilities. This advancement reinforces our commitment to provide superior multi-camera imaging solutions, ensuring reliability and excellence in every capture for our valued customers.”, said Prabu Kumar, CTO at e-con Systems.

Key features of e-CAM200_CUOAGX

20MP high resolution – Ensures crystal-clear imaging quality, capturing tiny details even from a long distance while maintaining reliability in low-light conditions.

– Ensures crystal-clear imaging quality, capturing tiny details even from a long distance while maintaining reliability in low-light conditions. Expert ISP fine-tuning for superior image quality – Delivers high-quality image output through a precisely tuned ISP, capturing every detail, enhancing dynamic range, and reducing noise.

– Delivers high-quality image output through a precisely tuned ISP, capturing every detail, enhancing dynamic range, and reducing noise. Multi-camera support – Achieves remarkable 30fps at 20MP, even with multiple cameras connected to your platform.

– Achieves remarkable 30fps at 20MP, even with multiple cameras connected to your platform. Low-light and NIR excellence – Achieves superior image quality, particularly in extremely low-light conditions of <5 lux, while showcasing a remarkable 60% Quantum Efficiency (QE) in the NIR spectrum.

– Achieves superior image quality, particularly in extremely low-light conditions of <5 lux, while showcasing a remarkable 60% Quantum Efficiency (QE) in the NIR spectrum. Shutter efficiency enhancement with GRR – Reduces the rolling shutter artifacts, delivering smoother and clearer visuals, especially while capturing fast-moving objects.

Availability

For evaluating the capabilities of the e-CAM200_CUOAGX, please visit the online web store.

Customization and integration support

e-con Systems, with its deep expertise in and knowledge of various camera interfaces, provides the necessary customization services and end-to-end integration support for e-CAM200_CUOAGX. It ensures that unique application requirements can be easily met. If you are looking for any customization or integration support, email camerasolutions@e-consystems.com.