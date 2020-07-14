E-paper displays now operational from 0°C to +40°C

Pervasive Displays announces a new wide operating temperature range for its Spectra e-paper displays (EPDs).

The Spectra range comprises 12 EPD modules with size options from 1.54 to 12.2 inches. These small, low power, active matrix EPDs can now operate from 0°C to +40°C (10°C lower than before) making them suitable for most indoor and many outdoor operating conditions.

EPDs are bistable, meaning that they require no power to display an n image and use very little power to update the screen. The one time programmable (OTP) feature of each EPD module operates alongside the internal timing controller (iTC) to store an image waveform inside the display driver. As there is no requirement for the host processor to load an image at start up, the time to first image is reduced, improving the user experience.

“We’ve increased the lower end of the operating range of our Spectra EPDs down to 0°C from 10°C. As the uppermost temperature they are capable of operating in is +40°C, these low power screens are now a great option for a variety of applications where reliability is paramount such as in cold chain, healthcare and warehouse setting,” said Alchin Wang, General Manager, Pervasive Displays. “And, as these EPDs all benefit from iTCs, we can offer customers a product which is smaller and lighter, saving them space on the PCB and reducing the bill of materials.”