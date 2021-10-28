E1-rated inductive proximity sensors designed for mobile equipment  

Carlo Gavazzi introduces the new ICS Series E1-rated inductive proximity sensors. Specifically designed for the challenging applications on mobile equipment, these sensors offer unrivaled performance focusing on reliable detection and reduced downtime.

E1-approved inductive sensors assure accurate and reliable detection of actuating parts such as hydraulic pistons, gear speed, crane position and movement on refuse vehicles, mobile cranes, concrete mixers, tractors, fire trucks, harvesting equipment, buses, forklifts and more. These mobile platforms are typically exposed to high levels of shock and vibration from the terrain, exposure to salt and debris from the road and vehicle engine refuse gases, extreme voltage peaks if a battery is disconnected from the alternator, wide operating temperature ranges due to the environment and proximity to engines and exhaust systems, and electromagnetic interferences generated by radio transmitters.

Despite these harsh operating environments, the most critical benefits to mobile equipment manufacturers are reliable detection and reduced downtime. To achieve these high standards, Carlo Gavazzi has designed and manufactured the ICS Series E1-Rated Inductive Proximity Sensors with special attention to mechanical durability, electrical protection and EMC performance.

Mechanical Durability



AISI 304 stainless steel housing

Operating temperature range from -40⁰ to 185⁰ F (-40 to 85⁰ C)

IP68 and IP69K ingress protection rating

Salt spray tested (EN 60068-2-52 Kb)

Shock resistance up to 100g continuous 40g shock (EN 60068-2-27 Ea)

Vibration resistance to 20g (EN 60068-2-6)



Electrical Protection

Load-dump protection (ISO 7637-2 / SAE J1113-11)

Reverse polarity protection

Transient protection

Short circuit protection

Overload protection

Extended power supply range from 8 to 60 VDC

EMC Performance

Surge mains line to line 0.5Kv (EN 61000-4-5)

Power frequency magnetic fields 300 A/m (EN 61000-4-8)

High frequency conducted radiofrequency 10V (EN 61000-4-6)

Radiated noise 200 V/m (ISO 11452-2)

Electrostatic discharge CD: 8kV / AD: 8Kv (EN 61000-4-2)

Burst immunity 4Kv (EN 61000-4-4)

