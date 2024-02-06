EC-Q200 qualified automotive-grade chip resistor is also anti-sulfur and lead-free

Stackpole introduces the Stackpole introduces the RMEA Series , an automotive grade chip resistor that is not only fully lead-free but also AEC-Q200 qualified and anti-sulfur. Automotive grade chip resistors adhere to higher materials and process standards as well as 100% AOI to ensure the consistent performance and long-term reliability that general-purpose chip resistors cannot guarantee.

The RMEA is an excellent choice for the next generation of automotive electronics, industrial power, and control applications, as well as electronics for measurement and metering.

Pricing for the RMEA depends on size, power rating, and tolerance. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for volume pricing.