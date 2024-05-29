Eclipse Temurin expands support to 54 version/platform combinations including RISC-V

The Eclipse Foundation, in collaboration with the Adoptium Working Group, has announced the latest release of Eclipse Temurin’s Java SE runtime. This release supports 54 version/platform combinations and five major OpenJDK versions, demonstrating Adoptium’s commitment to providing a diverse range of supported builds for Linux, Mac, Windows, and various architectures, including x64, ARM, and RISC-V.

Eclipse Temurin has experienced significant growth, reflecting a strong demand among developers for secure, high-quality, and community-driven open source Java runtimes. The Adoptium Working Group has played a key role in delivering free-to-use, enterprise-ready runtime binaries and expanding the use cases for open source Java. With support for RISC-V, Eclipse Temurin is opening new opportunities for Java in Industrial IoT and beyond.

Alongside this release, the Working Group has shared several important updates and developments. Eclipse Temurin is currently seeing over 23 million downloads per month and has surpassed 380 million downloads in total. According to a recent independent report (New Relic, State of the Java Ecosystem, April 2024), Temurin has achieved 50% year-over-year growth and now represents 18% of the Java market as the second most popular JDK vendor.

Eclipse Temurin is committed to building a secure OpenJDK distribution and leading the way in software supply chain security practices. Nominated platform builds are independently verified and include a comprehensive software bill of materials. The Working Group has recently launched a case study highlighting this commitment to security.

With the addition of support for RISC-V microprocessors, Eclipse Temurin has broadened its applications to embedded technologies, IoT, machine learning, automotive software, and high-performance computing.

Eclipse Temurin, an open source Java SE distribution based on OpenJDK, is available for a wide range of platforms and Java SE versions. Multiple commercial support options are available to ensure Temurin adopters can receive enterprise-grade support for their mission-critical Java workloads. Members of the Adoptium Working Group, including Azul Systems, IBM, Open Elements, and Red Hat, offer this support.

For more information about Eclipse Temurin or the Adoptium Working Group, attend the Open Community for Java event during the Open Community Experience (OCX), an open source developer conference scheduled for October 22-24, 2024, in Mainz, Germany. The event will cover topics related to Jakarta EE, Adoptium, MicroProfile, and open source enterprise Java. For details on sponsorship and participation, visit the OCX website. The Call for Proposals is now open, with an early bird deadline of May 31, 2024, for those interested in submitting a talk for consideration.