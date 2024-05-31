Eco-friendly radio wave absorbers manufactured with biomass material

TDK Corporation has launched the TDK Corporation has launched the IS-BP series of radio wave absorbers, incorporating over 25 wt% of biomass material to offer an environmentally sustainable option that facilitates CO₂ reduction. Mass production of this series began in April 2024.

Microwave anechoic chambers, used for evaluating antennas, wireless communication equipment, and millimeter-wave radar for AD and ADAS, have their ceilings, walls, and floors lined with radio wave absorbers. The IS-BP series, made of foamed polyethylene with dispersed carbon, absorbs radio waves through the ohmic loss of the carbon. Available in pyramidal shapes of 12 cm and 30 cm, the absorbers are tailored for different frequency ranges.

The IS-BP series matches the absorption performance of conventional products. Extensive testing has confirmed that it is as strong, durable, and non-flammable as traditional materials. This new series includes over 25 wt% of biomass polyethylene derived from sugarcane, replacing petroleum-derived polyethylene.

TDK aims to support the creation of a sustainable society by collaborating with customers across various sectors, including automotive, ICT, and industrial equipment. The development of the IS-BP series responds to the increasing demand from supply chain partners for compliance with climate change initiatives. Certified by the JBPA, this sustainable product has been shown to reduce CO₂ emissions by 13% compared to conventional products.

