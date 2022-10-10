ECO software speeds chip design tasks

To boost productivity and enhance the power, performance, and area (PPA) of advanced electronic designs, Synopsys, Inc. announced the breakthrough golden signoff ECO solution that addresses lengthy engineering design closure times. The Synopsys PrimeClosure solution combines Synopsys’ leading engineering change order (ECO) signoff solutions, Synopsys PrimeECO and Synopsys Tweaker ECO, with breakthrough innovations, delivering the fastest ECO closure times with high capacity and golden Synopsys PrimeTime signoff accuracy. Early customers have achieved up to 45% better timing, up to 10% better power, up to 50% fewer ECO iterations, and up to 10x higher design productivity compared to traditional ECO flows.

Application areas like data centers, mobile, automotive, AI, and IoT are demanding aggressive PPA targets. Advanced process nodes bring new physical rules and introduce new effects which impact PPA. The enormous size and complexity of deep-submicron designs mean that every analysis and ECO optimization run to fix issues takes longer and consumes more computing resources. Handling this large number of violations and driving convergence to reduce it to zero is a big part of the ECO challenge.

The Synopsys PrimeClosure solution, with its innovative surgical optimization feature, improves design metrics like PPA, timing, clock network, voltage drop, variation, and aging. The solution is tightly integrated with Synopsys Fusion Compiler RTL-to-GDSII solution and Synopsys PrimeTime static timing analysis solution for golden signoff accuracy, delivering a full flow that accelerates design convergence and time-to-market of large designs.

With its novel gig chip hierarchical technology, the Synopsys PrimeClosure solution seamlessly scales designs with billion+ instances and hundreds of scenarios with a relatively small number of machines to deliver the industry’s fastest turnaround time (TAT). Its optimized pruning technology efficiently sifts through thousands of scenarios and hierarchical blocks to reduce the number of datasets for optimization, resulting in a TAT speedup of over 40% and reduced memory by up to 60%.

Last-mile design optimization is critical to achieving optimal PPA. The Synopsys PrimeClosure solution has direct access to incrementally enabled placement, routing, extraction, physical verification, equivalence checking, and signoff technologies from the market-leading Synopsys Digital Design Family. The Synopsys PrimeClosure solution is integrated with Ansys RedHawk-SC digital power integrity signoff solution, enabling a breakthrough automated late-stage golden signoff timing-aware ECO solution to account for accurately and fix up to 50% of late-stage dynamic voltage drop violations and maximize energy efficiency without impacting chip timing. The single-environment design closure cockpit ensures every change is fully implemented and validated and creates new opportunities for placement, routing, and timing co-optimization to achieve PPA results previously impossible in traditional design closure flows.

The Synopsys PrimeClosure solution is available to early adopters now with general availability targeted for December 2022.